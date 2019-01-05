BT Group (BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

BT Group (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 272.50 ($3.56).

