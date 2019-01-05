Buckingham Research Trims SPX (SPXC) Target Price to $34.00

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its price objective trimmed by Buckingham Research from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPXC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SPX stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.32. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that SPX will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $488,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in SPX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,687,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,148,000 after acquiring an additional 75,127 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in SPX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 591,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,148,000 after acquiring an additional 75,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

