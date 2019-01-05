California First National Bancorp (CFNB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:CFNB opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. California First National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from California First National Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

