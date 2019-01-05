Campbell Soup (CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

CPB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.84. 2,520,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,400. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 367.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 766.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

