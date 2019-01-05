Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s previous close.

GEMD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 135 ($1.76).

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.75 ($1.50).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company owns 70% interest in the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

