CannaCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,019.00 (CCN)

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, CannaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One CannaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CannaCoin has a total market cap of $73,019.00 and $0.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.62 or 0.04077622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.04211491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00912331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.01306549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00135000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.01545766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00338284 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CannaCoin Coin Profile

CannaCoin (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,702,348 coins. CannaCoin’s official website is www.cannacoin.tech. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannaCoin

CannaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.