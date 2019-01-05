Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCBG. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder E Drew Mitchell sold 324,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $8,029,914.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $51,331.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 123,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.