Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.63.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $79.54. 2,851,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,089. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Capital One Financial by 698.3% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.