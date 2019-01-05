Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAPR. Maxim Group downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

CAPR opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -1.04.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.36% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.