Catcoin (CAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,923.00

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Catcoin has a market cap of $59,923.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Catcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000350 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Catcoin Profile

Catcoin (CAT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catcoin

Catcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

