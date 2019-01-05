Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.19.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 1,296.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5,357.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 640,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 629,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 223,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2,633.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,066,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 421,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

