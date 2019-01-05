CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.09

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants.

