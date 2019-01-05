CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 2,633 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in First Data were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,387,000 after buying an additional 7,465,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 55.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,939,000 after buying an additional 2,939,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 11.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 73,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 14.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,157,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,137,000 after buying an additional 894,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FDC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other First Data news, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,890,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at $12,592,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,025 shares of company stock worth $4,716,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Data from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of First Data from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

