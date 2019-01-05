Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine. It also develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems and companion disposable products that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. The Company sells its products in approximately 30 countries throughout the world to customers that include private and public cord blood banks, surgeons, hospitals and research institutions. Cesca Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp., is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Cesca Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of KOOL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cesca Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.36.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 323.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

