CEVA (CEVA) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CEVA. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CEVA from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $49.75.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the second quarter valued at $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CEVA during the second quarter valued at $221,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 93.6% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 28.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at $415,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.