Charles Schwab (SCHW) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 93,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $3,638,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,785.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger acquired 124,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,403.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,959.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

