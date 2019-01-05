CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

CIM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.51. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

