Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Receives $426.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CMG traded up $15.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.00. 899,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,000. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

