CIGNA (CI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Shares of CI stock opened at $188.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CIGNA has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIGNA will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $5,160,680 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in CIGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 2,281.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,758,000 after buying an additional 259,280 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,578,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in CIGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

