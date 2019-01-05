Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cincinnati Bell to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 913,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,100. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 9.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 12.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 15.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 18.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

