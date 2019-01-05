Citigroup Trims Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Target Price to $560.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $601.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $559.17.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $471.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $375.80 and a 1 year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total value of $16,277,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,142,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total transaction of $121,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,387,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,107 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 305,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,942,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,689,013,000 after acquiring an additional 188,476 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

