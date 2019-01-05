Citizens (CIA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1.90 price target on shares of Citizens in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 83,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,167. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citizens by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in more than thirty countries.

