Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of CFG opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,063,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,534,000 after purchasing an additional 73,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 866,396 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,917,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,373,920,470,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

