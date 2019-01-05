Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,258 ($16.44).

A number of brokerages have commented on CLIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.21) price target (up previously from GBX 1,360 ($17.77)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of CLIN opened at GBX 736.50 ($9.62) on Friday. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,187 ($15.51).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. Its Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

