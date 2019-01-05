ClubCoin Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (CLUB)

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. ClubCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $38,203.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ClubCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00008847 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00002503 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000390 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

CLUB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 101,808,508 coins. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClubCoin’s official website is clubcoin.co.

ClubCoin Coin Trading

ClubCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClubCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClubCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

