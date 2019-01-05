Cognex (CGNX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.76.

Cognex stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,842,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,944,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,529,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cognex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,931,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,296,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

