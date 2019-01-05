Cohen & Steers (CNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cohen & Steers have marginally outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. While improving assets under management (AUM) and diverse investment products are expected to continue supporting its revenue growth, continuously increasing expenses are expected to hurt its profitability to some extent. Moreover, as the company continues to invest in its franchise, operating expenses are expected to remain elevated in the future. Further, a stretched valuation limits the upside potential of the stock.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cohen & Steers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 178,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,663. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Todd Glickson sold 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $216,857.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,115.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,924,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 54.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 59.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

