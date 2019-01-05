Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 3,080 Shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

