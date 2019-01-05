Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 342,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 120,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,150,000 after purchasing an additional 882,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 262,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at $170,021,069.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a diversified carbon-steel steel producer and metals recycler in the U.S. It produces a wide array of steel – beams, bars, steel sheet, and more. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Others.

