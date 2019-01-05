Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 4,272 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,292,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after buying an additional 612,589 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth $3,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,986,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,128,000 after buying an additional 241,748 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 738,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 180,005 shares in the last quarter.

NEA opened at $12.56 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

