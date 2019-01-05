Commercial Metals (CMC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Favorable key markets, growth in the United States and Poland will lead to improved long product steel demand, which bodes well for Commercial Metals. Steel tariffs should level the field for Commercial Metals against imported rebar and merchant bar products. The company is poised well to leverage its recent investments, most notably the Durant facility. The acquisition of certain U.S. rebar steel mill and fabrication assets from Gerdau S.A will create significant opportunity for cost synergies upon the conclusion. It has outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company has a positive record of earnings surprise in the last four quarters. Its estimates for the current fiscal and the next have gone up lately.”

CMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Commercial Metals to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE:CMC opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,085,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after buying an additional 177,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,343,000 after buying an additional 78,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,343,000 after buying an additional 78,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,408,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,880,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,040 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

