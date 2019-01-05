Commerzbank AG (CBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.80 ($11.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBK shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Friday, reaching €6.14 ($7.14). 8,772,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1-year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.