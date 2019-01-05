Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $66,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,472.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $193,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,743,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 923,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

