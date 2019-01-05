Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Holdings Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,024 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Basico alerts:

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $967.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/companhia-de-saneamento-basico-sbs-holdings-lifted-by-cohen-steers-inc.html.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.