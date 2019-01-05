Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.42. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 3141287 shares.

SID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Santander upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1,531.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 263,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

