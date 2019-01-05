Comparing Ares Management (ARES) and Oaktree Capital Group (OAK)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Ares Management alerts:

This table compares Ares Management and Oaktree Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 7.93% 29.05% 3.74% Oaktree Capital Group 13.96% 14.03% 3.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Oaktree Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.42 billion 1.29 $76.17 million $1.93 9.35 Oaktree Capital Group $1.47 billion 4.34 $231.49 million $3.97 10.22

Oaktree Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Management. Ares Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Oaktree Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Oaktree Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ares Management pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Capital Group pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oaktree Capital Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Oaktree Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ares Management and Oaktree Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 1 9 1 3.00 Oaktree Capital Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Ares Management currently has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.74%. Oaktree Capital Group has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.54%. Given Ares Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Capital Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ares Management beats Oaktree Capital Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.