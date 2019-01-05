Comparing RTW Retailwinds (RTW) & Cato (CATO)

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) and Cato (NYSE:CATO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RTW Retailwinds and Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTW Retailwinds 1.37% 17.03% 4.92% Cato 2.14% 9.20% 5.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RTW Retailwinds and Cato, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTW Retailwinds 0 0 0 0 N/A Cato 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cato has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Cato’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cato is more favorable than RTW Retailwinds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of RTW Retailwinds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of RTW Retailwinds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Cato shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RTW Retailwinds has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cato has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTW Retailwinds and Cato’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTW Retailwinds $926.87 million 0.21 $5.67 million $0.10 30.00 Cato $849.98 million 0.43 $8.54 million N/A N/A

Cato has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RTW Retailwinds.

Dividends

Cato pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. RTW Retailwinds does not pay a dividend. Cato has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Cato beats RTW Retailwinds on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49. The company sells its merchandise through a network of retail stores, as well as through e-commerce store at nyandcompany.com. As of November 29, 2018, it operated 428 stores in 36 states. The company was formerly known as New York & Company, Inc. and changed its name to RTW Retailwinds, Inc. in November 2018. RTW Retailwinds, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags. It also provides men's wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,351 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

