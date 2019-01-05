Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.70 Million

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $499.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.70 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $457.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

CMP stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. 505,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,766. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 104.73%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen bought 750 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $35,812.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,090 shares in the company, valued at $99,797.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,282,000 after buying an additional 192,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.