Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.74.

Shares of CNAT stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 52.77%. Analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

