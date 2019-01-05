Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Aldrich purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,796 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

