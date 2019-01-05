Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $17.73 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,235,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $523,901.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

