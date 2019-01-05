Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 857,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after buying an additional 47,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 370,985 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

