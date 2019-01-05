Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.78.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 664,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 248.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 414,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,799,000 after acquiring an additional 356,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,799,000 after acquiring an additional 356,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,543,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,955,000 after acquiring an additional 296,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,600. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

