Contrasting Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (NILSY)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $50,000.00 216.33 -$2.53 million N/A N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $9.15 billion 3.35 $2.13 billion N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -5,187.75% -2.26% -2.18% GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avalon Advanced Materials and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Avalon Advanced Materials does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates in GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company produces nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in equipment rental, gas extraction, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, geological works, spare parts production, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

