Contrasting Clarkston Financial (CKFC) & Synovus Financial (SNV)

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Clarkston Financial and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkston Financial 3.73% N/A N/A Synovus Financial 22.41% 15.05% 1.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarkston Financial and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkston Financial $8.43 million 2.78 $170,000.00 N/A N/A Synovus Financial $1.51 billion 2.55 $275.47 million $2.53 13.06

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clarkston Financial and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 6 8 0 2.57

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $48.56, indicating a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Clarkston Financial does not pay a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Clarkston Financial has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Clarkston Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 28 divisions and 250 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

