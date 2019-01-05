Contrasting Dollar Tree (DLTR) & Tesco (TSCDY)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dollar Tree and Tesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree 1 13 13 0 2.44 Tesco 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dollar Tree currently has a consensus target price of $100.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Dollar Tree’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar Tree and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree 7.64% 17.11% 7.94% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dollar Tree does not pay a dividend. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Dollar Tree has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dollar Tree and Tesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree $22.25 billion 0.99 $1.71 billion $4.86 19.11 Tesco $74.07 billion 0.28 $1.58 billion $0.46 16.39

Dollar Tree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tesco. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar Tree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Dollar Tree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tesco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dollar Tree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dollar Tree beats Tesco on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 6,650 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home décor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 8,185 stores under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

