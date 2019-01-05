Contrasting Kelly Services (KELYB) and Kelly Services (KELYA)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kelly Services pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kelly Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kelly Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kelly Services and Kelly Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelly Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kelly Services has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.69%. Given Kelly Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kelly Services is more favorable than Kelly Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kelly Services and Kelly Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.37 billion 0.16 $71.60 million N/A N/A Kelly Services $5.37 billion 0.15 $71.60 million $2.20 9.57

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 1.17% 7.45% 3.66% Kelly Services 1.17% 7.45% 3.66%

Risk and Volatility

Kelly Services has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kelly Services beats Kelly Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides IT specialists across various disciplines; creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals; and legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators, compliance specialists, and legal administrators. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and legal managed services, as well as executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides IT specialists across various disciplines; creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals; and legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators, compliance specialists, and legal administrators. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and legal managed services, as well as executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.