Contrasting LICT (LICT) & Telefonica Brasil (VIV)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Telefonica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 24.02% N/A N/A Telefonica Brasil 19.97% 10.24% 7.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LICT and Telefonica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonica Brasil 1 4 5 0 2.40

Telefonica Brasil has a consensus target price of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than LICT.

Dividends

Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. LICT does not pay a dividend. Telefonica Brasil pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telefonica Brasil has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LICT and Telefonica Brasil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $106.53 million 2.76 $20.63 million N/A N/A Telefonica Brasil $13.54 billion 1.59 $1.44 billion $0.85 15.01

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Risk & Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Telefonica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats LICT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related services. The company operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 33,029 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); and 4,206 miles of fiber optic cable, 11,430 miles of copper cable, and 513 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A.  TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

