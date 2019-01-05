Contrasting Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) and Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $144.51 million 4.80 $24.76 million $0.73 19.16 Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 1.44 $4.28 million $0.68 16.54

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 18.59% 5.87% 0.92% Citizens Community Bancorp 9.26% 5.92% 0.55%

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northfield Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northfield Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.28%. Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Northfield Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey; and a lending office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans. It maintains a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

