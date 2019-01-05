Contrasting Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) & Pacific Ventures Group (PACV)

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Pacific Ventures Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $20.85 million 1.68 $2.99 million N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Risk & Volatility

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and Pacific Ventures Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 14.88% 11.63% 5.46% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -138.60%

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Pacific Ventures Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 913 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

